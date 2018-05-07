ATLANTA - It's time to take your shot at “Hamilton” tickets again!
A digital lottery will begin at 11 a.m. May 20 for tickets to the show’s first Atlanta performance on May 22.
Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance during the May 22-June 10 run of “Hamilton” at the Fox Theatre.
During the lotteries, 40 tickets will be sold for every show for $10 each.
Here is what you need to do to try to purchase:
- Consumers must be 18 and older and have a valid photo ID that matches the name on the entry.
- Entry registration can be done through the “Hamilton” app (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app) or online (http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery).
- The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and close at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance.
- Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent around 11 a.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if a mobile number is provided).
- Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.
- Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance will be forfeited.
- Only one entry per person. Multiple entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
- Winning lottery tickets may be picked up at Fox will call starting two hours prior to the performance. A valid photo ID is required; lottery tickets will be void if resold.
- All sales are final, so there are no refunds or exchanges.
- There is no purchase necessary to win; a purchase will not improve your chances.
While Fox Theatre tickets to the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical sold out within hours of going on sale last month, the box office will continue to drip out newly available tickets, often show holds that have been released or from previous orders that were negated or canceled.
Fans can visit foxtheatre.org to check ticket availability.
This article was written by Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
