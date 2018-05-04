‘It's explosive': Hazmat drivers smoking while hauling fuel – a dangerous combination

A Channel 2 Action News investigation caught hazmat drivers smoking, using hand-held cell phones and eating while hauling fuel.
We recorded video of half a dozen hazmat drivers smoking behind the wheel. That is inherently dangerous because experts tell us the fuel they’re hauling can easily catch fire, even cause an explosion.
For two months, our cameras were rolling as hazmat drivers broke federal regulations. We caught six of them smoking, even catching one driver doing it three separate times.
“That’s my biggest pet peeve is smoking,” said a hazmat driver who tipped us off to the dangerous behavior.
He told us it’s not just drivers smoking behind the wheel.
“Smoking while pumping,” he said. “I think the entire public not just the driving public should care about that.”
He says mixing lit cigarettes and fuel can have fatal consequences.
“It’s explosive,” he told us.
“It’s not the liquid itself that burns, it’s the vapors. Depending on the wind direction you can smell it. The concentration gets right, you light a cigarette up it can burn,” said Lt. William Satterfield with the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
