0 Is it really an emergency? New ER policy costing Georgians thousands

Dozens of Metro Atlantans got stuck with big emergency room bills even though they have insurance.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia put a new emergency room policy in place in the summer of 2017. Under it, Blue Cross will not pay for ER visits it finds inappropriate.

“I had really sharp, stabbing pain that came with these waves of nausea,” said Brittany Cloyd. She went to the emergency room at a hospital in Frankfort, Kentucky in the summer of 2017 thinking she might have appendicitis.

ER doctors ran multiple costly tests including a CT scan and two ultrasounds. They diagnosed her with pelvic pain.

“The ER doctor had said my ovaries were riddled with cysts,” said Cloyd.

A few weeks later, she got a surprise in the mail, a bill for more than $12,000. Her insurance company, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, had denied her claim.

“I was very mad because I pay, I think we pay $400 a month for insurance. And to pay that much and know that they’re not going to cover something is absolutely ridiculous,” said Cloyd.

She isn’t alone. Piedmont Healthcare told us it has documentation of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, a subsidiary of Anthem, denying ER claims for about 75 people treated in its ERs.

We checked with Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner and learned six complaints have come in about the policy.

“I understand the idea of controlling costs, but we think this is the wrong approach because it’s really putting patients in jeopardy,” said Dr. John Rogers, President-Elect of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Dr. Rogers told us his group has heard from thousands of patients who have had their claims denied in the six states Anthem has enacted the policy. Those states include Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri and New Hampshire.

