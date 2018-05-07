Police: Teenage suspect fired 31 shots when 6-year-old was critically injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department has identified a suspect in the shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old boy over the weekend.
Channel 2 Action News first reported the shooting on Sweetgum Lane in Decatur around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
On Monday, the suspect was identified as 17-year-old Meshon Williams.
Police said Williams was one of several people involved in an altercation at the home. Investigators believe the altercation started over a social media post.
After the altercation ended, police said, Williams fired 31 shots toward the house.
Once of the bullets struck the 6-year-old boy.
Williams and several other people left the scene in an unknown vehicle. So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call 911.
