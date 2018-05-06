  • 6-year-old shot in DeKalb County, police searching for suspects

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a 6-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in DeKalb County.

    It happened at 3539 Sweetgum Lane. The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

    Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between some residents of the boy's home and several suspects.

    The suspects fired multiple rounds into the house and the boy was struck by one of them.

    The suspects ran away in an unknown car.

