Police on scene of deputy-involved shooting outside restaurant, lounge

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is on the scene of a shooting involving a Fulton County deputy in southwest Atlanta.
The incident happened outside the Ivory Restaurant on the 500 block of Whitehall Street.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington is on the scene gathering information for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Just CONFIRMED:@Atlanta_Police tell us this was a Fulton County Deputy-involved shooting at the lounge formerly known as The Ivory Lounge on Whitehall.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/7VHEyuZm21— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) May 4, 2018
Getting reports of a shooting at a popular lounge in SW Atlanta. Gathering details, NOW!@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/wvtsYIJr0h— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) May 4, 2018
