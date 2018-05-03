0 Year-end bonuses under Kasim Reed cost Atlanta taxpayers $811K

ATLANTA - Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed’s year-end bonuses and gifts cost taxpayers $811,000, or nearly $300,000 more than previously reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News.

The additional spending falls into two general categories: additional employees who received bonuses or awards that were not on the original list provided by the city of Atlanta, and bonus awards that cost taxpayers more because additional city money was added so that public dollars covered taxes.

We previously reported that the bonus and some contest awards were “grossed up” to cover taxes.

But the AJC and Channel 2 Action News obtained a new spreadsheet from the city detailing the additional costs and bonuses through a Georgia Open Records Act request.

We're going through the documents and breaking down what it all means for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

The additional staff compensation amounts to a 56 percent increase in the cost to taxpayers from what was previously known.

Covering the taxes was a significant expense.

For example, each of the five $15,000 bonuses paid to Reed’s highest-ranking cabinet members actually cost taxpayers $21,260.

The 26 $10,000 bonuses awarded by Reed cost the public $14,805 each when the tax burden was added on.

This article was written by Dan Klepal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.