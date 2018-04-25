City to open investigation into bonuses, party prizes by former Atlanta mayor

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta says it will launch an investigation into hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer-funded bonuses and party prizes awarded by Atlanta’s former mayor.
The chief of staff for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stood before the City Council on Wednesday and further distanced the mayor from her predecessor, Kasim Reed.
Marva Lewis told the council that it is a new day in the city, after it was exposed that more than $500,000 in taxpayer funded bonuses and party prices were doled out to members of then-Mayor Reed’s cabinet and dozens of other city employees in the final days of his administration.
The concerns the current mayor has over the bonuses and gifts
