0 Federal subpoenas target former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's expense records

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has obtained federal subpoenas asking for former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed’s p-card expenditures.

The subpoenas also request information regarding p-card records of Reed's brother and members of his administration.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

Less than two weeks ago, former city of Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers was indicted on federal charges related to the bribery case at city hall.

Bickers, a highly sought-after political operative, helped Reed get elected in 2009 and then went on to work as Human Services Director in Reed’s administration for three years.

Bickers is accused of taking $2 million in bribes to steer city of Atlanta contracts to at least two contractors, E.R. Mitchell and C.P. Richards, from 2010 to 2015. Both Mitchell and Richards pleaded guilty to paying bribes and are cooperating with the on-going investigation.

On April 5, Bickers pleaded not guilty to the 11- count indictment. The indictment says Bickers conspired with “others known and unknown” to pull off the bribery scheme.

When the story initially broke back in 2017, Reed told Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston he has nothing to hide.

"We're going to let the facts go where ever they go and we're going to make sure any issues that we have are brought to a close and weeded out," Reed said.

When Bickers name first appeared in connection with the investigation, Reed distanced himself from his former employee.

“I have very little comment other than to say Rev. Bickers worked for the city from 2010 to 2013 and she ran our human services department. Beyond that, I don’t have very much more to say. She was not a direct report to my office. She did report to the chief of staff,” said Reed.

