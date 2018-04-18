0 Former first lady Barbara Bush dead at 92, spokesperson says

Former first lady Barbara Bush, wife of President George H.W. Bush, has passed away.

Bush passed away shortly after deciding to forgo further medical treatments for her failing health, a family spokesman said.

Having been hospitalized numerous times while battling congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, she decided Sunday that she wanted to be "surrounded by a family she adores," according to a statement released by the office of former President George H.W. Bush.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of Barbara Pierce Bush this evening at the age of 92. pic.twitter.com/c6JU0xy6Vc — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 17, 2018

Barbara Bush was born in New York City on June 8, 1925. In 1945, she married George H.W. Bush, who became vice president in 1981 and president in 1989.

In the same year, she started the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

[READ: Things to know about Barbara Bush]

Driven by her passion for reading, she set out to raise awareness about the importance of family literacy, giving children and their parents the opportunity to learn and achieve together.

Barbara Bush stated that if more people could read or write, “we could be much closer to solving so many other problems that our country faces.”

The foundation focuses on fulfilling its mission by providing low-income families across the nation with scholarships to learn together.

George W. Bush on death of his mother, Barbara Bush: "I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes." https://t.co/fdSxAiE7mk pic.twitter.com/PK93rWSeDK — ABC News (@ABC) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush was a relative of Franklin Pierce, the 14th president of the United States. The two were fourth cousins four times removed.

Barbara Bush was diagnosed with Graves' disease in 1989 after she lost 18 pounds in three months.

Graves' disease causes mood and body changes when the immune system "mistakenly attacks" the thyroid gland, causing overproduction of the hormone thyroxine, according to the Mayo Clinic.

She later began taking medication, including steroids, to treat the condition and received radiation therapy in 1990 for her eyes as part of the treatment.

Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News as this story develops.

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.