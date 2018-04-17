COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting at a motel in Cobb County near Six Flags Over Georgia.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting was reported at the Guest Inn on S Service Drive in Austell.
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows a very active scene.
We're told no police officers were injured.
We’re working to learn more information about this breaking news story. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}