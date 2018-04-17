  • Police officer involved in deadly shooting at motel in Cobb County

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting at a motel in Cobb County near Six Flags Over Georgia.

    Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting was reported at the Guest Inn on S Service Drive in Austell.

    Video from NewsChopper 2 shows a very active scene.

    We're told no police officers were injured.

    We’re working to learn more information about this breaking news story. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for updates.

