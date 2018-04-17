  • Missing Georgia teen found alive 2 years after disappearance

    SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office posted video on its Facebook page Tuesday of a teen declaring he’s “alive and well” two years after he disappeared. 

    Aubrey Jayce Carroll, 15 at the time, was last seen leaving his high school on May 24, 2016 in Griffin. 

    His family pleaded for help to find Carroll for years. They even held a vigil on Jan. 11, 2017 on his 16th birthday.

    The FBI investigated the case in 2016 and posted on its Facebook page that he may have been with friends in Jones County at the time.

