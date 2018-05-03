CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Crash investigators will share new information about the military plane crash that killed nine members of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard on a Georgia highway.
The Puerto Rico Air National Guard C-130 nosedived out of the sky just outside the Savannah/Hilton Head Airport on Wednesday morning.
The crew was flying the C-130 into retirement when it plunged to the ground, The Associated Press reported.
The plane, which is more than 60 years old, was making its final trip and was en route to Arizona at the time of the crash. No one on the ground was injured.
The Georgia Department of Transportation told Elliot that Highway 21 will remain closed indefinitely as the crash is investigated.
