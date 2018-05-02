  • Military plane with 5 people onboard crashes near Savannah, officials say

    CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Officials say a military plane has crashed in Chatham County, Wednesday morning.

    The Chatham County EMA tweeted the crash happened near Highway 21 at Crossgate Road near 11:30 a.m.

    Channel 2's Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant learned from the Georgia Department of Defense that the C-130 was from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. There were 5 people onboard at the time of the crash.

    There is no word of injuries.

    Savannah Hilton International Airport says some flights may be impacted by the crash.

