0 Military plane with 5 people onboard crashes near Savannah, officials say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Officials say a military plane has crashed in Chatham County, Wednesday morning.

The Chatham County EMA tweeted the crash happened near Highway 21 at Crossgate Road near 11:30 a.m.

Channel 2's Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant learned from the Georgia Department of Defense that the C-130 was from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. There were 5 people onboard at the time of the crash.

There is no word of injuries.

We're on our way to cover this crash of what official are saying is a C-130 military aircraft just north of Savannah. We're working on getting more details. pic.twitter.com/la69lcwhtb — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) May 2, 2018

Savannah Hilton International Airport says some flights may be impacted by the crash.

Emergency crews are working right now to set up a command post near where this Puerto Rico National Guard C-130 crashed. The crash site is north of Savannah near the airport. pic.twitter.com/CzWSUcL626 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) May 2, 2018

From Chatham Co. 911: "Respond to an accident with injuries. It’s actually going to be a plane crash...C-130 went down. State highway 21, Gulfstream road...there’s a large black cloud on the ground." pic.twitter.com/2PeiOUpJP2 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) May 2, 2018

Some flights are beginning to be impacted due to an aircraft incident off property. Customers should check with their airline prior to clearing security. — SAV Airport (@fly_SAV) May 2, 2018

There has been a plane crash at the intersection of Hwy 21 at Crossgate Rd. Roads will be shut down. Please avoid the area. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) May 2, 2018

Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

