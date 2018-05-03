Clerk hides behind bulletproof counter during shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a local convenience store.
Police tell Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to the Big Brother Meat and Grocery store in the 1000 block of Lee Street around midnight in response to shots fired.
They said two people with guns went in and tried to rob the business.
The clerk was behind a bulletproof glass counter, police said.
We're talking to police about possible surveillance footage as they try to find the shooter, for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Police said seven to ten shots were fired.
