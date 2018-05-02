Gov. Deal to sign new hands-free distracted driving bill into law

ATLANTA - Georgia governor Nathan Deal is traveling all over the state to sign various bills into law.
One of the biggest is the hands-free distracted driving bill.
Channel 2’s Richard Elliot is traveling with the governor as heads to Statesboro to sign the bill into law.
The law will impact every driver in this state.
We're going over the new rules for the road, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon..
Starting July 1, you will no longer be able to hold your phone in your hand while driving. You will have to use some kind of hands-free device.
We'll have LIVE coverage of the governor signing the bill into law at 2 p.m. on WSBTV.com
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}