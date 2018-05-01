ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will deliver her first State of the City address Wednesday morning.
Bottoms’ address is expected to highlight the accomplishments of her first 100 days in office and unveil sweeping initiatives to forge a more equitable Atlanta.
James Dinkins, the president of Coca-Cola North America, will co-host the event and deliver welcoming remarks.
The event, which is being held at the Hilton Atlanta, will begin at 7:30 a.m.
