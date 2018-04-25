ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was at Atlanta City Hall on Wednesday collecting evidence in the ongoing investigation into open records requests, a spokesperson confirms.
Channel 2 Action News asked the GBI about the details of their investigation.
“The GBI is conducting numerous interviews and collecting documents as it pertains to the ongoing investigation requested by the Attorney General’s Office into the open records request violations by the City of Atlanta,” GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles told Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant.
BACKGROUND INFO
Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution filed a complaint with the with Georgia Attorney General on April 11, alleging “a culture of political interference” with open records requests at Atlanta City Hall.
Soon after, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced new policies that drastically reform how the city responds to requests made under the Georgia Open Records Act.
The complaint outlined 10 examples of alleged violations of the Georgia Open Records Act dating back to July 2016.
Bottoms' new open records policy appears to incorporate some of the suggestions in the AJC and Channel 2 Action News complaint, including establishing an official records custodian and mandatory open records training for all city employees.
