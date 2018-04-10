Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to discuss mass forced resignations

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s mayor will speak Tuesday after asking her entire cabinet to resign.
Keisha Lance Bottoms said she’ll talk "transparency," but there is no word if she will reveal which people she may keep and which ones are out.
All top city officials in her cabinet, nearly three dozen total, had their letters of resignations on the mayor's desk by the end of the day Monday.
At least one city councilmember Channel 2 Action News talked to is a little shocked. He said he knew
Bottoms was going to evaluate all the department heads she kept over from the former mayor's administration in the first 90 days but he didn't think would come all at once now that the time is up.
“I kind of expected it would be on a case by case basis instead of this sort of all or nothing shot,” said Atlanta City Council member Howard Shook.
