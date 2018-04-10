  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to discuss mass forced resignations

    By: Dave Huddleston , Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta’s mayor will speak Tuesday after asking her entire cabinet to resign. 

    Keisha Lance Bottoms said she’ll talk "transparency," but there is no word if she will reveal which people she may keep and which ones are out.

    We will livestream a news conference at 1 p.m. on WSBTV.com and on our Facebook page.

    All top city officials in her cabinet, nearly three dozen total, had their letters of resignations on the mayor's desk by the end of the day Monday.

    At least one city councilmember Channel 2 Action News talked to is a little shocked. He said he knew

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Bottoms was going to evaluate all the department heads she kept over from the former mayor's administration in the first 90 days but he didn't think would come all at once now that the time is up.

    “I kind of expected it would be on a case by case basis instead of this sort of all or nothing shot,” said Atlanta City Council member Howard Shook.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to discuss mass forced resignations

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tex McIver's first call on night of shooting was his attorney, not 911

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta City Hall shakeup: Mayor asks entire cabinet to resign

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police say man found shot to death near SweetWater Brewery

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tex McIver's spokesman refused to change story to media