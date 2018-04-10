0 Tex McIver murder trial: Day 15

ATLANTA - Day 15 of testimony in the Tex McIver murder trial is underway.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of intentionally killing his wife, Diane, as they rode in their SUV in Sept. 2016. McIver claims the shooting was an accident.

Court returned Monday after a week off for spring break. The state is still calling witnesses, but the prosecutor told the judge on Monday that he could count the number of witnesses they had left to call on his hand.

Here's a look at the witnesses who have taken the stand so far for the state.

9:37 a.m.

﻿Jurors have taken their seats and court has begun.

FBI Special Agent Chad Fitzgerald has taken the stand. He’s a specialist in cellular communications.

It’s worth noting who’s in the courtroom to watch today’s proceedings — Tex McIver’s sister, Dixie Martin, and Dani Jo Carter, Diane McIver’s close friend who was driving the SUV when the shooting took place.

9:15 a.m.

The lawyers are taking care of business before the jury enters the courtroom.

Over defense objections, Judge Robert McBurney will allow the jury to see several autopsy photos of Diane McIver.

Left out will be some more graphic pictures that could unfairly prejudice jurors.

Prosecutor Clint Rucker said the state is expected to rest by lunchtime after calling three more witnesses. The defense could begin this afternoon.

9 p.m.

Court is back in session. The state could call their final witnesses this morning.

Testimony resuming shortly in what could be the state's final morning of witnesses in the #TexMcIver trial. pic.twitter.com/RycpULlEJd — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) April 10, 2018

