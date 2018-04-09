Police investigate reported shooting outside InterContinental hotel in Buckhead

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a reported shooting in front of an upscale hotel in Buckhead.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington at the scene said officers have swarmed the InterContinental Buckhead Hotel early Monday morning.
The hotel is at 3315 Peachtree Road in Buckhead.
Peachtree Road at Highland Drive is closed due to the investigation.
Atlanta Police on the scene of a reported shooting in front of the Intercontinental Hotel in Buckhead.
