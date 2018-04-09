  • Police say man found shot to death near SweetWater Brewery

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police have launched a homicide investigation near the popular local SweetWater Brewery. 

    Channel 2’s Christian Jennings learned that a man in his 30s was found shot to death near Plasters Avenue and Mayson Street, in the area behind the brewery.

    Officers said they haven’t found a weapon at the scene near the railroad tracks. 

    We’re working to learn more as police investigate the scene, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police say man found shot to death near SweetWater Brewery

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bodyguard for Floyd Mayweather shot outside upscale Buckhead hotel

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tex McIver Murder Trial: Court resumes after week-long break

  • Headline Goes Here

    March to commemorate funeral procession of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

  • Headline Goes Here

    70-year-old wanted for organizing drug deal style heist, police say