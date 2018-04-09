Police say man found shot to death near SweetWater Brewery

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have launched a homicide investigation near the popular local SweetWater Brewery.
Channel 2’s Christian Jennings learned that a man in his 30s was found shot to death near Plasters Avenue and Mayson Street, in the area behind the brewery.
Officers said they haven’t found a weapon at the scene near the railroad tracks.
We’re working to learn more as police investigate the scene, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon
BREAKING: Atlanta Police working a homicide near Plasters Ave. This is behind Sweetwater Brewing Co. pic.twitter.com/tMIBfv3lOk— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) April 9, 2018
An officer tells me they didn’t find a weapon at the scene. This is near railroad tracks just off I-85 pic.twitter.com/iSq9ZB23sZ— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) April 9, 2018
More police and medical examiner arriving. Police say body of a man that appears to be in his 30’s is still on the scene. Gunshot wound to the head. pic.twitter.com/NJoa4Puf5l— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) April 9, 2018
