  • 70-year-old wanted for organizing drug deal style heist, police say

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Duluth police are looking for a very unusual theft suspect, a 70-year-old woman. 

    Police told Channel 2's Tony Thomas she's accused of organizing a drug deal style heist to get back at a former business partner. 

    Duluth police say just behind a calming fountain at the Park Village shopping center,  two cars backed up to each other in a deal for 20 pounds of ginseng in the works.

    "They were parked sort of next to each other with a scale in the middle," said officer Ted Sadowski.

    The victim told police he didn't know the woman who had called him up, responding to a Korean newspaper ad, but he thought she was a legitimate customer.

    In reality, police say she was an accomplice of 70-year-old Young Sook Lee. 

    The surveillance video police are using to find Lee and what happened when they caught up to her, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

