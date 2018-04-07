0 3 big unanswered questions in death of CDC's Cunningham

ATLANTA - The whereabouts of a missing Atlanta researcher are no longer a mystery. The body of Timothy Cunningham, an epidemiologist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was pulled this week from the Chattahoochee River.

But there are still many unanswered questions about Cunningham’s apparent drowning death.

WHAT WE KNOW

1. Fishermen spotted a body Tuesday night in the Chattahoochee River. It was in a remote area, not easily accessible, according to firefighters. The body was face up in the muddy water.

2. Medical examiners used dental records to identify the body as Cunningham. An autopsy found no signs of trauma or evidence of an underlying medical condition, and drowning is believed to be the cause of death.

3. Cunningham, who was found about 4 miles from his home, was wearing his favorite running shoes. But he did not have his house keys, cell phone or other personal items. Cunningham knew how to swim, police said.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

1. Did Cunningham leave his home and intend not to return?

2. How did he end up in the river, and where did he access it?

3. Was the drowning an accident or intentional?

