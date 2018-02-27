Missing CDC worker passed up for promotion before disappearance, police say

ATLANTA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researcher who disappeared more than two weeks ago, had been passed over for a promotion at the center, police say.
Atlanta police held a news conference Tuesday to give an update on the disappearance of Timothy Cunningham, 35.
On Feb. 12, Cunningham reported to work, but left early, telling co-workers he did not feel well.
Channel 2's Wendy Halloran spoke with investigators about Cunningham's disappearance and is putting together what she has learned, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
When his parents couldn’t reach him, they drove from Maryland to his northwest Atlanta home. All of Cunningham’s personal belongings and his vehicle were found in the home.
A $10,000 reward has been issued for information on Cunningham’s whereabouts.
Anyone with information on the case should contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers.
