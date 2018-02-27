  • Missing CDC worker passed up for promotion before disappearance, police say

    ATLANTA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researcher who disappeared more than two weeks ago, had been passed over for a promotion at the center, police say. 

    Atlanta police held a news conference Tuesday to give an update on the disappearance of Timothy Cunningham, 35. 

    On Feb. 12, Cunningham reported to work, but left early, telling co-workers he did not feel well. 

    When his parents couldn’t reach him, they drove from Maryland to his northwest Atlanta home. All of Cunningham’s personal belongings and his vehicle were found in the home. 

    A $10,000 reward has been issued for information on Cunningham’s whereabouts.

    Anyone with information on the case should contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers.

