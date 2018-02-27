ATLANTA - It’s expected to be a picture-perfect Tuesday afternoon across north Georgia as temperatures climb into the 60s.
However, clouds will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday, and rain chances increase later on Wednesday.
“We’ll have another day with a big range in temperatures Wednesday,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Monahan expects temperatures in the 40s and 50s in northeast Georgia, while temperatures should be in the 50s and 60s from Atlanta south and west.
“The heaviest rain (on Wednesday) will be concentrated over the north Georgia mountains with all areas seeing widespread rain Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front moves through,” Monahan said.
The total rainfall Wednesday into Thursday will average 1 to 3 inches, with highest amounts across the mountains.
“Some spots in far north Georgia may see a little more than 3 inches of rainfall,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.
“There’s a chance of some isolated strong storms starting Wednesday evening,” Monahan said.
Expect temperatures in the low to mid-60s this weekend with morning lows in the 30s and 40s.
