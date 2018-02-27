Local rapper recorded his own murder using cell phone, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The mother of a local rapper tells Channel 2 Action News the accused killer was obsessed with him.
Police say Rahim Grant was murdered on Dec. 29 of last year at an apartment on Lake Ridge Parkway in Clayton County after he was shot seven times.
The murder suspect is the mother of the rapper's child, Ciera Harp, 29. Harp told authorities she shot him after he attacked her with a knife but authorities said video captured on his cell phone tells a different story.
Police told Channel 2's Tom Jones in the videos she is screaming that Grant had been beating her for four years.
Hear what Grant's mother and her attorneys have to say about her claim, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
This mother says she taught her son to pull out his phone and hit record when trouble comes his way. Police say he recorded his own murder when the mother of his child shot him 7 times. The story at 5:15 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/9UyYDZ7gLs— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) February 27, 2018
