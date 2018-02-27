0 Buckhead McDonald's robber climbs through drive-thru window, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a robbery at McDonald’s on Cheshire Bridge Road in Buckhead.

Atlanta police said officers responded to the restaurant at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday.

A Channel 2 photographer saw several Atlanta police vehicles in the parking lot of the restaurant just before 5:30 a.m.

“Store employees stated they were surprised to see an individual standing inside the store, wearing all black, wearing something to partially conceal his face, at the register, casually going about opening the register, removing cash,” Atlanta Police Capt. Andrew Senzer said.

When an employee reacted to seeing him, he showed a pistol, took the money, and left the restaurant through the door, Senzer said.

Surveillance video shows the robber entering through the drive-thru window, Senzer said.

“The doors were locked, apparently the drive-thru window was not,” Senzer said.

The robber is described as a white male, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a dark-colored coat and something covering his head, Senzer said.

An estimated three or four employees were inside the store when it happened, Senzer said.

“They were very surprised to see somebody inside the store, understanding the doors were locked, they didn’t know how he got in until we reviewed the video surveillance and saw him climb through the drive-thru window,” Senzer said.

Police said they believe the robber left the scene on foot.

