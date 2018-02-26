ATLANTA - Delta's decision to cut marketing ties with the National Rifle Association has prompted some Georgia Republican lawmakers to question whether the Atlanta-based airline should get a tax cut on jet fuel.
At least three GOP candidates for governor recently condemned Delta for joining more than a dozen U.S. corporations that have ended partnerships with the NRA after a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle took to Twitter Monday to voice his displeasure with Delta’s decision.
“Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back,” Cagle said.
I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back.— Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018
The news comes as Delta appeared close to convincing lawmakers to restore a lucrative sales tax exemption on jet fuel.
That proposal is part of Gov. Nathan Deal's larger tax overhaul, which has passed the House and awaits Senate input.
Delta said in a news release that the company's decision "merely confirmed its neutral status" in the national debate over guns.
