Police search for robber who climbed through McDonald's drive-thru window

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for an armed robber who climbed through the window of a McDonald's drive-thru.

Surveillance video shows a man running past cars in line on Jan. 2 around 11:30 p.m. at the McDonald's on Wesley Chapel Road.

The man then grabbed the cashier through the window, and when she escaped his grasp, he climbed inside. The robber got away with the cash register.

"This subject decided this was a better way to do it. He was small enough to get through the window at the time," DeKalb police Lt. Lonzy Robertson said.

Police said other employees saw and heard the struggle and ran.

Customers in line saw the whole thing.

"I go there every night to get something to eat. It's just crazy," Ju Washington said. "I hope they get him. They need to get him. There could have been kids in the car. Anybody could have gotten shot."

Video shows one witness drive away when the driver realized what was happening.

Police said they need help finding the robber. They said his voice may help give away his identity.

"We can hear his voice, so maybe if somebody recognizes his voice or his description, they can help us out," Robertson said.

Anyone with information on the case should call the DeKalb County Police south precinct at 404-286-7900.

