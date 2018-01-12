  • Police search for man accused of stealing Alabama coach's playbook

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    ATLANTA - Police have released new surveillance pictures after an Alabama football coach’s backpack was stolen before the National Championship in Atlanta. 

    Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar left his backpack in a meeting room at the Marriott Marquis last Saturday.

    The backpack contained his cellphone, laptop, cash, passport and game day playbook.

    Some of the items were later recovered in a bathroom, but not the playbook.

