Police search for man accused of stealing Alabama coach's playbook

ATLANTA - Police have released new surveillance pictures after an Alabama football coach’s backpack was stolen before the National Championship in Atlanta.
Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar left his backpack in a meeting room at the Marriott Marquis last Saturday.
The backpack contained his cellphone, laptop, cash, passport and game day playbook.
Some of the items were later recovered in a bathroom, but not the playbook.
We're talking to hotel officials about the theft, for Channel 2 Action News at 5.
