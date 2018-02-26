GDOT warns more potholes are popping up this time of year

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be extra alert on the road because potholes are opening up more at this time of year.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen learned from officials that as the winter winds down, some parts of the roads, after freezes and thaws, tend to fail.
Petersen spoke to one man who said his tire was recently shredded after hitting a nasty pothole on I-285 near Ashford Dunwoody Road.
We'll explain what GDOT wants you to do and how you can get the state to pay for damage, on Channel 2 Action News at 4
