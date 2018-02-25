South Gwinnett student charged with making threat to school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 16-year-old South Gwinnett High School student faces charges in connection with sharing a threat against the school on social media.
The student, who has not been identified, allegedly posted a video online of him or her putting a clip in a gun and saying, “South Gwinnett, you’re next.”
A student’s online threat toward South Gwinnett High School led to terroristic threat charges against him. Details @ 6. pic.twitter.com/0kPkN5pJgK— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) February 25, 2018
The school’s principal sent out a letter last night to parents about the incident, saying, “The safety of the students and staff at South Gwinnett High School is our top priority.”
We’ll have the latest on this developing story, on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.
16 yr old South Gwinnett student charged with making a terroristic threat after posting video online . Video shows a clip being put in a gun and voice says “ South Gwinnett , you’re next.” Principal sent out letter last night . School discipline charges also expected. pic.twitter.com/kUz3S2NJsr— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) February 25, 2018
