South Gwinnett student charged with making threat to school

    By: Matt Johnson

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 16-year-old South Gwinnett High School student faces charges in connection with sharing a threat against the school on social media.

    The student, who has not been identified, allegedly posted a video online of him or her putting a clip in a gun and saying, “South Gwinnett, you’re next.”

    The school’s principal sent out a letter last night to parents about the incident, saying, “The safety of the students and staff at South Gwinnett High School is our top priority.”

