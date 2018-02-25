Suspect in custody after fatal shooting on Savannah State University campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A man is in police custody in connection with a fatal shooting on the campus of Savannah State University, the school said Sunday.
The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of University Commons. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, the university said on Twitter.
Neither the suspect nor the victim were students, according to SSU police Chief James Barnwell.
The suspect in yesterday’s shooting on SSU campus is now in police custody. He is not an SSU student. SSU police continue to investigate the shooting incident yesterday that resulted in the death of an individual, who was also not a university student.— Savannah State (@savannahstate) February 25, 2018
Barnwell credits the identification of the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, to new enhancements of campus surveillance systems and utilization of the new campus safety app, LiveSafe.
The investigation by the SSU Department of Public Safety is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 912-358-3004.
