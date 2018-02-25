  • Suspect in custody after fatal shooting on Savannah State University campus

    By: Ellen Eldridge | The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    SAVANNAH, Ga. - A man is in police custody in connection with a fatal shooting on the campus of Savannah State University, the school said Sunday. 

    The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of University Commons. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, the university said on Twitter.

    Neither the suspect nor the victim were students, according to SSU police Chief James Barnwell.

    Barnwell credits the identification of the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, to new enhancements of campus surveillance systems and utilization of the new campus safety app, LiveSafe.

    The investigation by the SSU Department of Public Safety is ongoing.

    Anyone with information about the incident should call 912-358-3004.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories