MARTA suspends rail service at several stations due to police activity

ATLANTA - MARTA has suspended rail service between the Avondale, Kensington, and Indian Creek stations for a short time Sunday night because of police activity in the area.
The transit service said they providing bus service between the stations for those that need to take the rail service past those stations.
Due to police activity at Kensington, rail service is suspended between Avondale, Kensington, & Ind Creek.-Read more: https://t.co/23w2xIADSX— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) February 25, 2018
We have calls into MARTA to see what happened to shut down service at the stations.
The transit system tweeted out shortly before 7:30 p.m. that rail service had resumed.
Rail service has resumed between Avondale, Kensington & Indian Creek stations, eastbound and westbound. The bus bridge has ended. Delays are continuing on Blue Line.— MARTA Alerts (@MARTAalerts) February 26, 2018
Unsubscribe: https://t.co/40cdq8CW7I
Check back with WSBTV.com for updates on this story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}