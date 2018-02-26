  • MARTA suspends rail service at several stations due to police activity

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - MARTA has suspended rail service between the Avondale, Kensington, and Indian Creek stations for a short time Sunday night because of police activity in the area. 

    The transit service said they providing bus service between the stations for those that need to take the rail service past those stations. 

    We have calls into MARTA to see what happened to shut down service at the stations. 

    The transit system tweeted out shortly before 7:30 p.m. that rail service had resumed.

    Check back with WSBTV.com for updates on this story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories