  • 4-year-old shot in head in LaGrange

    TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A 4-year-old was shot in the head this morning and was rushed to the hospital, officials confirm. 

    LaGrange police said the child was shot at an apartment complex around 8:30 a.m. in south LaGrange.

    The child was taken to a regional hospital in critical condition. 

