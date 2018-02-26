4-year-old shot in head in LaGrange

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A 4-year-old was shot in the head this morning and was rushed to the hospital, officials confirm.
LaGrange police said the child was shot at an apartment complex around 8:30 a.m. in south LaGrange.
The child was taken to a regional hospital in critical condition.
