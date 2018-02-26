0 19-year-old who lied about being raped, kidnapped pleads guilty to charges

DENISON, Texas - Texas teenager, Breana Rachelle Harmon, has pleaded guilty to the charges against her after lying to police about being abducted and raped.

According to a previous article by Chron.com, the 19-year-old from Pottsboro had cuts and scratches all over her body when she walked into a church on March 8, 2017, wearing a shirt, bra, and underwear and told parishioners that she'd been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three black men in ski masks.

The Denison Police Department began to poke holes in her story a few days after she was found, saying that nearly every aspect of Harmon's story was made up.

"Our team of detectives, led by John Watt, did an outstanding job in the case," Denison Police Chief Jay Burch told Chron.com. "Almost from the beginning, we had doubts in Harmon's story as the puzzle pieces just weren't coming together. We were unable to corroborate any of Harmon's allegations that she had been abducted or sexually assaulted."

Authorities say the crime scene was staged and Talbott’s injuries were self-inflicted.

Burch says Talbott “confessed to the hoax." Burch says it’s “insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community.”

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the Herald Democrat, Harmon pleaded guilty on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, to two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and two counts of tampering with government records as part of plea deal.

"She's very remorseful for what she did and what she said," Harmon's attorney Bob Jarvis told the paper, "and that's why she decided to plead guilty."

Harmon will undergo sentencing on March 20. She faces either regular probation or deferred adjudication.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.