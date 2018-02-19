Man in critical condition after robber shot him twice in McDonald's drive-thru

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is talking to Channel 2's Tony Thomas about the frightening moments when she and her boyfriend were held at gunpoint in a McDonald's drive-thru.
Tia Tucker said a stranger stuck his head in their window as they were about to pull away after receiving their order early Saturday morning. She said before she could react, the man started firing shots.
Her boyfriend is now in the ICU in critical condition after the robber shot him in the leg and abdomen.
We're told he shot the man twice, grabbed a hundred bucks and some credit cards before running away.
Woman describes how a gunmen held her and her boyfriend up in a McDonalds drive thru. Boyfriend shot twice . No one charged so far. Exclusive details at 5:02 @wsbtv #gwinnettcounty pic.twitter.com/PGdwQheKB4— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) February 19, 2018
