American Express is hiring and you can work from home

Looking for a job? American Express is once again hiring work-from-home customer service professionals.
The official title is Virtual Customer Care Professional. The full-time position involves answering incoming calls and addressing general and account-specific questions from customers.
It pays a minimum of $15.73 an hour, plus monthly performance-based incentives.
In addition, there’s a generous benefits package starting on the first day of employment. It includes tuition assistance and retirement programs, plus comprehensive medical, dental and vision plans.
There’s a 14-week paid training course that you’ll also complete from your home office — it has to be free from background noise.
American Express will pick up the connection cost and monthly fees for dedicated telephone and internet service, which is a requirement for this position.
This job is open to applicants in all U.S. states except California, Alaska and Hawaii.
Think you have what it takes? This particular position has been filled quickly when it has been posted in the past. Review the top strategies for landing a work-from-home job and click here to apply now.
