0 Woman named person of interest in arson that damaged 20 homes, police say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Families are returning to see what they can salvage, after a fire damaged or destroyed more than a dozen homes in a Paulding County neighborhood.

Fire officials said they ruled the fire arson and have a person of interest in the case.

Investigators said the fire started in the living room of one of the houses and spread quickly.

Paulding County fire officials said the fires happened early Sunday morning. They happened in the area of Rosemont Court in the Greystone subdivision.

Firefighters said they worked as fast as they could to get the fires under control in dangerous circumstances.

"With the houses being so close together, it makes it difficult to conduct firefighting operations, especially when we arrive on the scene and find very intense fire conditions," said Lt. Steve Mapes, with the Paulding County Fire Department.

Firefighters said one person suffered a minor injury to the ankle.

The Red Cross stepped in to help families with hotel rooms.

The community is stepping in to help as well.

“I’ve worked with some of the restaurants in the city of Hiram. They’re going to be giving them lunch and dinner at no charge,” Hiram Police Officer Clifford McGrady said. “We’re going to be doing extra patrols out here to make sure there’s no vandalism going on as well.”

