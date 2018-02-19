0 Reward offered to find killer of man stopped at a red light

A mother who's son was shot and killed while on his way to a concert is speaking out for the first time.

Police say Rodney Ellis, 25, stopped at a red light in southwest Atlanta when the shooting happened.

“I'm wondering at that instant, what was his thought? Was he scared? Did he have time to be scared?” his mother Katrece Ellis said.

Every day, Katrece Ellis asks herself the same painful questions.

She wonders what her son was going through when he was repeatedly shot as he sat in his rental car at an intersection in southwest Atlanta.

TRENDING STORIES:

Katrece Ellis said Rodney was heading to a concert in Buckhead but never made it.

"Even if I were there, would it be any different?" she told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez wiping away tears.

Katrece Ellis says she still thinks of her son as “her baby boy.”

Rodney Ellis, who was her first born and only son, was found shot inside of a car on Jan. 23 around 9:30 at night.

Homicide detectives said the shooter approached the victim while he was stopped at a red light along Pryor Street and opened fire.

Rodney Ellis was hit once in the head and once in the arm before medics arrived and rushed him to the hospital.

"Seeing your innocent child in that state. Of course, reality hit," Katrece Ellis said.

Reality set in three days later when he took his last breath.

Now, his mother is aching at the idea that hersweet, free-spirited, fun-loving son won’t get to achieve his dreams.

Rodney composed music, loved fashion and was a skateboarder, Katrece Ellis said.

"Why him? Was it his car? Was it road rage? Was it a random act of just violence, you know? Even with all those questions, you still want to know who did this?" she said.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.