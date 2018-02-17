HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Locust Grove police Officer Chase Maddox will be laid to rest on Saturday.
Maddox, 26, was killed when he responded for backup to two Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were serving a failure to appear warrant last week.
A man inside the house shot the three men, injuring two Henry County sheriff's deputies as well.
“He was the life of the party, to say the least. When we graduated, we never would have thought he would be a police officer,” best friend Ronnie Deaton said about Maddox. “Couldn’t say enough wonderful things for somebody like Chase.”
A vigil to honor Maddox was held at the Locust Grove police station Monday night.
People came by to show their support, leaving flowers on Maddox's patrol car and buying decals,with the proceeds going towards his family.
Maddox was a father whose second son was born just days after he was shot and killed.
"He was a mentor. He was a guider. He was a lover of everything," Locust Grove resident Caroll Conway said.
A memorial service to honor Maddox will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough.
