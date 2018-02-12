0 Henry County Sheriff wants the community to keep praying for family of fallen officer

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Blue lights will shine on Monday night at businesses in Henry County to honor Officer Chase Maddox.

The Locust Grove police officer was killed when he responded for backup to two Henry County Sheriff's Office deputies who were serving a failure to appear warrant, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations said. He was 26 years old.

Business owners we talked with said it's a way to continue showing support for the community.

"It just breaks your heart when you work with these guys every day. You never know what they're going to walk into or what they're going to face," said Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer.

Another officer was injured in Friday's deadly shooting.

The sheriff spoke to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne about how the law enforcement community is doing in the aftermath of Officer Maddox's death and the outpouring of support they've received.

"It's a sad time in law enforcement, especially here in Henry County," he said. "I ask the community to continue to pray for the two officers who were injured and Officer Maddox's family."

Special decals are for sale to help raise money for Maddox's family. The decals cost $2, and we're told thousands of orders have already been placed.

Funeral plans have not yet been announced. Maddox’s wife, who is expected the couple’s second baby any day now, said she wants to attend his funeral.

If you would like to help Officer Maddox's family during this difficult time, the family has set up a bank account to receive donations for his wife and children. You may drop off donations at any United Community Bank location and ask that it be deposited into “The Maddox Family Fund." There is no need for an account number.

