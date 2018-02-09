0 Neighborhood on edge after officer killed serving warrant

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - Neighbors said they were alarmed when they heard gunshots ring out Friday, only to find out later that an officer had been killed and two other deputies were injured when a suspect opened fire while a warrant was being served.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes watched on as police officers escorted children home in the Hawthorne at Linden Park subdivision in Locust Grove.

Just got to the crime scene in Locust Grove where police say someone shot 3 cops. Investigators are keeping us off the street where it happened. We're working to get more info pic.twitter.com/7OybUM0yrc — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) February 9, 2018

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Henry County deputies Michael Corley and Ralph Sidwell “Sid” Callaway were serving a warrant because the suspect failed to appear in court.

Investigators said Locust Grove police Officer Chase Maddox, 26 was called in for backup when the suspect opened fire. Maddox died at the scene, as well as the suspect.

“I’m ready to move but you can’t move anywhere right now because everywhere is dangerous,” one woman, who asked to not to be identified, told Fernandes.

She told Fernandes that she was the former HOA president for the subdivision in locust grove.

The woman said she couldn’t get home Friday afternoon because police had the entire neighborhood blocked off while they investigated the shooting.

“I heard all the sirens and I came from behind the house and I saw all the police officers rolling through,” another neighbor told Fernandes.

The neighbor told Fernandes that she thought the gunshots were firecrackers until she saw all the first responders descend on Saint Francis Court.

Several deputies leave the scene where someone shot 3 officers. Police say the shooter is dead & they aren't looking for anymore suspects. Police still have the house where shooting happened cordoned off pic.twitter.com/KjUdh4zxK0 — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) February 9, 2018

“This neighborhood is usually really, really quiet besides kids playing, which is really innocent. It’s just surprising to think that something would happen here,” the neighbor said.

One of the deputies has been released from the hospital. The other deputy continues to recover from his injuries.

