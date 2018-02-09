0 3 officers shot, 1 suspect dead in Locust Grove, sheriff says

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that one Locust Grove officer, two Henry County Sheriff's Deputies were shot Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the Hawthorne at Linden Park on 1260 St. Francis Court in Locust Grove.

MINUTE BY MINUTE:

12:54 p.m.: Channel 2's Craig Lucie spotted an ambulance police escort at Atlanta Medical Center.

12:50 p.m.: Channel 2's Dave Huddleston said there was another possible scene at the Summit Racing but police gave the "all clear" and employees were let back into the building.

12:47 p.m.: Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene working with local law enforcement.

12:37 p.m.: Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes just got to the scene where she is being held back by authorities.

Just got to the crime scene in Locust Grove where police say someone shot 3 cops. Investigators are keeping us off the street where it happened. We're working to get more info pic.twitter.com/7OybUM0yrc — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) February 9, 2018

12:29 p.m.: Locust Grove Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to the police activity. Parents have been notified.

12:23 p.m.: Channel 2's Mark Winne learned from the Henry County Sheriff that two Henry County deputies, one Locust Grove officer were shot. Two were airlifted to local hospitals and one was taken by ambulance. The man who shot them is dead.

Breaking: sheriff says 2 Henry co deputies, 1 locust grove officer shot. 2 lifeflighted, 1 carried by ambulance; man who shot them is dead @wsbtv — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) February 9, 2018

12:19 p.m.: Channel 2's Dave Huddleston tweeted a photo ambulances rushing down the interstate.

Ambulance rushing with victim towards downtown Atlanta from Officer involved shooting. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/4hlS4XlrtM — Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) February 9, 2018

12:15 p.m.: Henry County Capt. Mike Ireland told Channel 2 Action News that officers were shot.

11:58 a.m.: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Henry County.

#Breaking: GBI confirms Officer-involved shooting in Locust Grove area. @wsbtv gathering details right now. — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) February 9, 2018

Sources telling me big story unfolding in Henry County right now. Follow @wsbtv for updates. I’m gathering details now and will be tweeting more momentarily — Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) February 9, 2018

