0 Officer killed in line of duty was young father expecting 2nd child any day

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Locust Grove Police Officer killed Friday in the line of duty was a five-year veteran of the department.

Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price told Channel 2 Action News that 26-year-old Chase Maddox starting working at the department when he was 22 years old.

Price said Maddox is the only officer they’re ever hired straight out of school. Price said he was one of their better officers.

Price called Maddox “a smart young man.” He was married and was expecting his second child any day.

Maddox was killed and two deputies were seriously wounded in the shooting that also left the suspect dead Friday morning.

Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer said it happened as the officers were serving an arrest warrant around 11 a.m. at a home in Locust Grove.

"It all happened inside the residence," the sheriff told Channel 2 Action News at an afternoon news conference.

He said gunfire erupted as the deputies were trying to take a male suspect into custody on a warrant from the municipal court in Locust Grove.

McBrayer wouldn't say who fired first or give other details about how the incident happened.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the shootings.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said the suspect's relatives were being notified before his name is released.

Juankeena Rodgers, 36, lives in the subdivision but police weren't allowing her to go back home.

"It's quiet. I've never had any issues and I pray I don't have any, said Rodgers, who has lived there nearly two years. "It's scary because you never know who is in your neighborhood."

