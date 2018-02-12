0 Community comes together to support officer killed in the line of duty

Just days after Locust Grove police officer Chase Maddox was killed in the line of duty, people throughout the city are honoring his memory with a special decoration.

“What can you do you? You can’t get involved with the family. This is kind of way to show the family, the mother of his children that we do care,” said Justin Flynn, who owns an entertainment business in Locust Grove.

He told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen, Maddox would always drive by to keep eye out for any trouble Officer Chase Maddox, 26, was killed Friday in the line of duty. Photo: @GBI_GA that may have been lurking. He said Maddox was very personable.

“We stood out here one day over an hour, just talking about stuff and everything,” Flynn said.

On Friday, Maddox was killed in the line of duty. Flynn says he put up blue lights to honor him. Others in the community are doing the same.

Homes are adorned with blue and another way people are showing their support are through custom-made decals.

"This is what you do. You come together. We are a family. We bleed blue,” said Destin Fuller.

Destin and Preston Fuller, a deputy with the Spaulding County Sherrif's Department, are behind the $2 decals.

“We thought it was just going to be a couple. But the first day it was about 800,” Destin Fuller said.

Now, they've reached over $3,000, all the money from sales will go to the Maddox family.

“To be driving around Georgia and see at least 3,000 decals on cars to see those and remember the kind of man he was hes a brother I never got to meet but I am glad to know these will be out there,” said Preston Fuller.

Pozen learned orders are being placed across the country. About $5,000 has been raised.



