Man shot and killed outside of local music producer's clothing store

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside music producer Drumma Boy's clothing boutique in northwest Atlanta.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned the victim is Drumma Boy's brother, Miles Ferrell, 48.

    Police said Ferrell and the shooter got into an argument outside the House of Fresh on Howell Mill Road around 7:30 Saturday night.

    Officers have not yet made an arrest.

    The music producer remembered his brother in an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon.

