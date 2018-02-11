Man shot and killed outside of local music producer's clothing store

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside music producer Drumma Boy's clothing boutique in northwest Atlanta.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the victim is Drumma Boy's brother, Miles Ferrell, 48.
Police said Ferrell and the shooter got into an argument outside the House of Fresh on Howell Mill Road around 7:30 Saturday night.
Officers have not yet made an arrest.
The music producer remembered his brother in an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon.
I lost the first person I ever looked up too in life... the first person I ever wanted to be like... My BIG blood-brother... 💉 My dad showed me the fundamentals of music & music theory, but my brother introduced me to making beats. He paved the way for me, introduced me to everybody he could, continuously bragged about me and gave me an alternative route to take. I always just wanted to see him smile and be proud of the moves I made as well as the moves we made together. Thank you all for the condolences sent for @ensaynewayne and family. #LegendsLiveForever #RIP #EnsayneWayne
