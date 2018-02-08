Pharmacist says natural drugs can work as well as Tamiflu to fight flu

ATLANTA - Pharmacists said they are doing their best to keep Tamiflu on the shelves during this historic flu season and even if they don’t have it, there are great alternatives.
Channel 2’s Craig Lucie spoke with the pharmacist and owner of Little Five Points Pharmacy who recommended some natural alternatives to take instead of a prescribed flu medication.
Pharmacist Ira Katz explained why he likes natural products.
“The beauty of homeopathy is there are no adverse effects associated with them, no drug interactions with them… this is something that is safe to take,” Katz said.
One natural drug Katz recommended was Elderberry, which was found in his store.
