At least 50 bus drivers in one school district recovering from flu-related illness

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - At least 50 school bus drivers in one district are recovering after they all caught the flu and were forced to call out.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington learned staff members at Coal Mountain Elementary in Forsyth County drove the school buses themselves to make sure the students got to school safely.
Channel 2 Action News was told hundreds of students are home sick from the flu, colds, staph infections and more.
Now officials said nurses are getting sick.
“When I spoke to our county nurse this morning to get out number, today she was trying to get some sub nurses to come in because our nurses are ill,” Jennifer Carracciolo with Forsyth County Schools said.
According to experts, 51 people in Georgia have died from the flu virus, including two children from metro Atlanta.
